Encore classes for adult learners

SUNY Orange is now offering a diverse selection of classes in its Spring 2026 Encore schedule, featuring short-run courses in both hands-on and lecture formats. Classes are held primarily on the Middletown campus, with select off-campus experiences beginning in late March and continuing through early May.

From exploring regional history and global cultures to hands-on art, health, wellness, and practical life skills, lifelong learning at SUNY Orange continues to offer engaging and enriching experiences. Encore is a program designed for adult learners aged 55 and older residing in the tri-state area. Topics include art, finance, health and wellness, history, science, literature, and creative pursuits.

The roster of classes available for the Spring 2026 semester includes: “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” “Ancient Societies of the Southwest,” “Aquasize 101,” “Book Club,” “Chair Exercise,” “Conservative and Operative Management of Arthritis,” “Decoupaging Terracotta Pots,” and more.

Instructors include SUNY Orange faculty, retired educators, healthcare professionals, historians, artists, and community experts with extensive professional and teaching experience. Class sizes are determined by available facilities, course format, and the ability to meet meaningful learning objectives. Some classes may require additional equipment or supply fees.

Detailed information, including class meeting times and locations, can be found at www.sunyorange.edu/encore. Please note that changes may occur since the original catalog was issued.

To register, students must be Encore members with their $45 annual dues paid in full. For more information, call 845 341-4896 or email encore@sunyorange.edu.