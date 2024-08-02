Election 2024: Who’s running for what seats

Election season is nearly upon us, and while most eyes may be focused on the national players, Orange County residents will also be voting for representatives at the state and local level.

Below is a breakdown of your local offices up for election this November 5, and the unofficial list of candidates running for those seats, based on petitions currently filed with the state and county boards of elections.

Town of Chester

Town Justice: This position is currently held by Janet M. Haislip (Republican, Conservative), who is also running unopposed to retain that seat.

Village of Chester

Village Trustee, two seats: The seats are currently held by Anthony Laspina and Elizabeth Reilly. Both candidates have filed paperwork to retain those seats under the Community First party; no other candidates have filed petitions to run against them.

Town of Goshen

Receiver of Taxes, currently vacant. No petitions have been filed for this position.

Town of Woodbury

Town Justice: Bruce A Schonberg (Democratic party) currently holds this position; he has filed paperwork to retain this seat, running unopposed.

Town Councilmember, one seat: Sandra Capriglione (Conservative, Woodbury Empowered), currently holds this seat and has filed a petition to retain her seat against no other candidates.

Village of Woodbury

Village Trustee, two seats: Victor Ferrarelli and Susan Fries-Ciriello (both on the Republican, Conservative, and Woodbury First party lines) currently hold these seats. They are running to retain their seats against challengers Tyler Etzel Jr. and John Kelemen (both on the Democratic and One Woodbury party lines).

Tuxedo

Town Councilmember, one seat: Christopher Dollbaum (Republican) has filed a petition to run for this seat, which was vacant.

Port Jervis

City Court Judge, one seat: Kiel Van Horn (Republican, Conservative) currently holds this position and is running unopposed to retain it.

City Councilmember for Ward 3, one seat: This formerly vacant seat has two candidates who have filed petitions to run. Jackie L. Smith has filed to run on the Democratic and Port Jervis 1st lines and Gerald Oney Jr. filed to run on the Republican and Conservative party lines.

County positions

Family Court Judge, one seat: Christine P. Krahulik has filed a petition to run on the Republican and Conservative lines for this seat.

State positions

State Senate District 42: James Skoufis (Democratic, Working Families) is running to retain his seat against Dorey Houle (Republican) and Tim Mitts (Conservative).

State Assembly District 98 (Warwick, Port Jervis, Portions of Monroe, Tuxedo Park): Karl Brabenec (Republican, Conservative) currently holds this seat and is running unopposed to retain it.

State Assembly District 99 (Woodbury, portions of Monroe, Harriman): Christopher Eachus (Democratic, Working Families) currently holds this seat and is running to retain it against challenger Tom Lapolla (Republican, Conservative).

State Assembly District 101 (Chester/Goshen): Brian Maher (Republican, Conservative) currently holds this seat and is running unopposed.

Federal positions

U.S. Congressional Representative, District 18: Pat Ryan (Democratic, Working Families) currently holds this seat and is running to retain it against challenger Alison Esposito (Republican, Conservative).

U.S. Senate: Kirsten Gillibrand (Democratic, Working Families) is running to retain her seat against challengers Michael Sapraicone (Republican, Conservative) and Diane Sare (LaRouche Party).

Note: Voters will also elect people to the State Supreme Court Justice Ninth Judicial District but the candidate list for those positions has not yet been released.