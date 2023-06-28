Education. Retired teachers give back

Orange County B.O.C.E.S. Teacher’s Association Retirees are proud to announce the creation of a retiree chapter: OCBTARC. The chapter is under the umbrella of their local Orange County B.O.C.E.S. Teachers Association.

The chapter’s focus includes social events, community service and legislation. Retirees will stay abreast of topical issues on the local, state and federal level that impacts children and teachers. The chapter will lend support to the OCBTA with institutional memory and projects. Membership is expected to be between 75 and 90 retired teachers.

“The OCBTARC is dedicated to providing resources to our community. This includes donations to local food banks, mini-grants to in-service teachers for special projects and direct support to fellow retirees and more to be determined,” said Denise Davis, Community Service Committee Lead.

Officers of the OCBTARC are Teresa Arluck, President, Louise Tercasio, Vice President, Treasurer, Terry Escobar and Secretary, Madeline Mulligan.

The OCBTARC is open to any retired Orange B.O.C.E.S Teacher’s Association and NYSUT member prior to retirement.

For more information, email oubocesretiredteachers@gmail.com.