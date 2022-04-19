Dinosaur park opposers show up for public hearing

Few have attended Town of Monroe board meetings since the Covid-19 pandemic began, but on Tuesday evening, a public hearing for developer Neil Gold with his dinosaur park plan drew a crowd of about 160, according to Jennifer Schnaars, secretary to Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone.

Gold said the park would occupy 35 to 40 acres of leased property and include a learning center with 60 animatronic dinosaurs and educational interactive tents. He also showed a 15-minute video about the plan. The Town of Monroe has signed a lease that is contingent on two public open meetings allowing local residents a chance to speak.

Resistance has gathered on social media, resulting in a petition launched by Maureen Richardson on Change.Org/NoDinoMonroe that was presented to the town board with over 650 signatures. A referendum has been proposed, and a suggestion to put the issue on a ballot arose at the meeting.

Meanwhile, a less noisy faction sees the dinosaur park as a benefit to Monroe for recreation and revenue. Chambers of commerce and other business groups support the plan but were rebuffed by residents who live near the proposed park site.

The greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce emailed The Photo News to say it has not made a statement in favor or against the dinosaur park.

Gold listened patiently to those who spoke.

Concerns expressed included traffic, aesthetics and expectations that thousands of visitors will be drawn to the park. Another public meeting and environmental studies will be needed for the park proposal.

Later, Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone said, “There was an exchange of information. More information will be put out there when and if Neil Gold applies to the planning board. I don’t know his mindset. There’s a tendency to play on negatives. There were misleading comments.”

Some attendees verbally attacked Gold personally, Cardone added.