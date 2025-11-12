  1. Home
Did Someone Say TABLE or Treat?

Goshen. Parents of Goshen Area Parent Nursery School created a fun event for preschoolers to trick or treat at themed tables in Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church. The event, originally slated to be outdoors was moved inside due to rain.

Goshen NY /
| 12 Nov 2025 | 08:28
    G.A.P.N.S Table or Treat 2025. Photos by Sammie Finch
    G.A.P.N.S Table or Treat 2025. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
