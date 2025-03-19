Dance party benefit for Iron Horse Sanctuary’s barn cats April 5

Iron Horse Sanctuary, an animal welfare nonprofit, is hosting a dance party benefit to support its growing barn cat population. The event will take place on Saturday, April 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Mountain Lake Park Lodge (46 Bowen Road, Warwick). The celebration will feature dancing, a silent auction, raffles, kids’ activities, snacks, and beverages, all aimed at raising funds for the cats.

According to Iron Horse Sanctuary, after a colony of over 70 cats living in unsafe conditions in the Pine Island area was discovered, it spurred a nine-month-long operation involving the local shelter and volunteers who worked to trap, vet, and care for the cats. While many were placed into homes or shelters with adoption potential, others — due to their temperament — had to be returned to the site. Iron Horse Sanctuary stepped in to rescue over 35 of these cats.

Funds raised will directly support the cats’ food, medical care, and shelter.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $40 (kids under 17 are free) and will be sold at the door. Donations can be made online via the sanctuary’s website: ironhorsesanctuary.org/donate.