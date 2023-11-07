DA Hoovler launches new community initiative ‘Coming for You/Save a Life’

On November 7, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced the kick-off of a new public service initiative meant to reinforce his office’s ongoing efforts to prosecute the illegal possession and use of guns. This two-pronged “Coming for You/Save a Life” public service initiative is designed to: act as a warning/reminder of the consequences for those who possess illegal guns and related violence, and encourage community members to anonymously report someone who is carrying an illegal firearm or involved in gun-related violence.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the initiative will feature a series of billboards focused on warning offenders of the consequences of illegal gun possession, and a series of posters and postcards that encourage the anonymous reporting of those who possess illegal guns in Orange County. In addition, the campaign includes a public service announcement video “intended to drive home the negative impacts of illegal gun possession and the need for the community to contribute to making our streets safer.”

Hoovler’s announcement noted that funding for this project will come from asset forfeiture funds seized from people convicted of crimes. The DA’s Office then gave a local gun-related statistic: 98% of crimes related to illegal gun possession and handgun-related violence in Orange County are committed by less than 1% of the population.

The DA’s Office said it would continue working with local law enforcement to utilize available technology, including DNA, body-worn camera footage, surveillance video, phone technology, and analysis to identify and prosecute those who commit violent crimes.

“Once offenders are arrested, the office’s most experienced assistant district attorneys will do everything in their power to hold violent criminals accountable, including seeking significant prison sentences for such offenders,” Hoovler’s announcement warned. “The concept is simple: If you have an illegal firearm in Orange County, we are coming for you. you will face felony charges, and you will serve prison time.”

The DA’s Office has previously noted a link between high-level narcotics trafficking and guns. “To disrupt narcotics trafficking is to also disrupt violent crime, and vice versa. As such, the Office continues to pursue lengthy and fruitful long-term narcotics investigations, which often result in the recovery of illegal guns. Such recovery frequently means taking a gun off the street and out of the hands of a dangerous offender before it can hurt or kill others.”

Additionally, as part of the “Save a Life” initiative, law enforcement is urging the cooperation of members of the community to reach out to the dedicated confidential tip line to report illegal gun possession or use. If you are a victim of, or witness to gun violence, or know of someone who is carrying an illegal firearm, law enforcement is asking that you anonymously report illegal gun possession and/or activity to the District Attorney’s Confidential Crime Tip Line by calling 845-291-2106.