Crowd gathers in the rain in the heart of Goshen for Hands Off! protest rally

An enthusiastic crowd estimated at more than 200 braved chilly, rainy weather by the Charles J. Everett Memorial in the Village of Goshen on April 5 at a Hands Off! rally.

Local people spoke about effects of the government funding cuts the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is implementing.

Social Security, medical research, healthcare, veterans’ benefits, LQTBQ+ rights, special education and the justice system were addressed.

Organizer Yasmin Alicea-Davila, the executive director of Small Steps Upwards Inc. in Goshen, said she originally started with a small event for 25 people to discuss issues and design personal signs at her parent center in Goshen. It would blossomed into 250 signups.

“It was great seeing young families standing in the cold wet rain to express themselves and even a Korean War veteran came out to support Hands Off! in rain gear and a walker,” Alicea-Davila said.

“The purpose of my outreach for Hands On! was to offer support to the people that may need it as they will be effected by the reality of the decisions coming from the White House,” Alicea-Davila added. ”The loss of financial security is a scary terrain. I also understand the importance of community in getting through difficult times. We must support one another.”

Hands Off! events occurred in about 1,200 locations in all 50 states, and 600,000 people had registered to participate nationwide. Hands Off! is an organization supported by a coalition including political, civil rights, consumer, women’s, environmental and union groups. www.handsoff2025.com