County Youth Bureau awards 135 students, businesses

Orange County’s Youth Bureau celebrated its 41st annual County Executive Youth Bureau Awards at SUNY Orange in Middletown on June 8.

Approximately 565 guests joined in the celebration of 135 honorees at the event, which included students from Orange County, youth workers, school-based professionals, local businesses, and County employees.

Many students honored with the Positive Change Leading to Success Award have overcome tremendous adversity to be successful and become role models for other youth. Several youths receiving the Spirit of Success Award have proven to be an inspiration despite significant physical and/or medical difficulties. Other youth who make significant contributions to their communities received the Outstanding Citizenship/Volunteerism/Leadership Award.

“The students who were recognized today are doing wonderful things in their communities and should be proud of their accomplishments,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “It is important to honor these young men and women and their families. I also want to thank the Youth Bureau for celebrating the adults and businesses in the community that support them.”

Adults, businesses, and community partners were also recognized for their many contributions that make a difference in the lives of young people and their families.

The award nominations were submitted at the beginning of spring by Orange County schools, municipalities, and not-for-profit community-based organizations that work with children/youth. Winners - including Goshen High School sophomore Nicholas Cummings who was awarded with a Youth Award: Positive Change Leading To Success - were selected by members of the Awards Committee, which consists of current and past members from the Youth Bureau’s Youth Advisory Board.

“This Awards Program is a wonderful opportunity to recognize inspiring youth and the adults and businesses that support them,” Orange County Youth Bureau Director Rachel Wilson said. “This year’s 45th Anniversary of the Youth Bureau added even more reason to celebrate this year and included guest speakers from the Association of NYS Youth Bureaus (ANYSYB) and New York State Office of Children and Family Services (NYSOCFS). We really appreciate County Executive Neuhaus’s continued support of this event and all our Youth Bureau initiatives. We are grateful for the investments from the County Legislature, NYSOCFS, and donations from the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan’s Friends of the Orange County Youth Bureau fund that have helped us provide monetary awards and medals over the years.”