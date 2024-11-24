County welcomes 46 new citizens

Orange County welcomed 46 new citizens into the community at the November Naturalization Ceremony held at the Emergency Services Center Auditorium.

Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew administered the Oath of Allegiance, the final part of the naturalization process, renouncing all foreign allegiance while pledging to support and defend the American Constitution and the laws of the United States. Once completed, each one of them officially becomes a citizen of the United States.

“Each ceremony is truly a humbling experience, and one of my favorite parts about being the Orange County Clerk,” said Eskew, who has sworn in over one thousand new citizens through the years. “I want to extend a heartfelt congratulation to all the new citizens. I am honored to be a part of your journey towards the American dream.”

This ceremony had 25 countries represented, with the highest being nine from the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

The County Clerk’s Office hosts several naturalization ceremonies each year in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security (Citizenship and Immigration Services).

“Being a part of the County’s naturalization ceremonies is always a wonderful experience,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “To be and speak with these people while witnessing their pride and excitement as they complete their journey to become Americans is quite an honor. I wish them all the best of luck.”

Orange County Family Court Judge Victoria Campbell presided over the ceremony, and Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta read the pledge of allegiance.