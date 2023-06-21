County takes a stand against senior abuse, neglect

Orange County paid tribute to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day – WEAAD – by hosting an informational news conference on June 15 at the Government Center.

“Elder abuse can take many forms, including physical abuse and financial exploitation. What is concerning is that many seniors often do not report abuse because they fear retaliation,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said. He added that the day helps raise community awareness about senior abuse and neglect.

Each year, an estimated five million older Americans are victims of some type of elder abuse. It is estimated that for every case of elder abuse or neglect reported, almost 25 cases are not.

According to The National Clearing House on Abuse Later in life, each year an estimated 2.1 million older Americans are victims of physical, psychological, and other forms of abuse.

Elders in this country lose an estimated $2.6 billion annually due to financial abuse and exploitation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, wiping out funds that could have been used to pay for basic needs such as housing, food, and medical care.

Orange County’s Adult Protective Services unit received 758 referrals in 2022 and 283 through April of this year. Referrals include allegations of abuse and/or neglect.

Perpetrators of abuse later in life can be spouses, partners, adult children, grandchildren, other family members or caregivers. Victims face very unique challenges to reporting this abuse, as there may be shame, fear of being alone, fear of being institutionalized, or fear of not being believed. Victims may often be reliant on their perpetrator for basic needs such as feeding, clothing, transportation, and communication.

WEAAD was launched in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations to provide an opportunity for communities to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic affect elder abuse and neglect has.

“I am grateful to have a designated day on which to bring awareness to this terrible crime,” said Office for the Aging Director AnnMarie Maglione. “Elder abuse comes in many forms, but everyone deserves to be safe. We are here to help and you are never alone.”

To report adult abuse in Orange County, call the Department of Social Services at 845-291-2800 or the New York State hotline at 844-697-3505.