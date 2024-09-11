County shares video showing motorists illegally passing stopped school buses

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and the Department of Emergency Management unveiled new data showing motorists failing to stop for school buses as they pick up and drop off students on their way to schools in Orange County.

“With school back in session, my emergency management command team and I are 100% behind this push for enhanced public safety,” said Neuhaus. “We have seen some of the videos from our trial period over the summer, and there have been many close calls and violations. That is alarming and unacceptable. When you see the red lights flashing and the stop arm come out, you must stop. It will keep students safe and could save lives.”

Since the start of the program in May, the County has issued 1,895 citations for passing a school bus, with the bulk of those incidents, 722, occurring in June. The footage also shows that children were most at risk during the afternoon drop-off hours, with many of those violations occurring between 3 and 4 p.m.

”With the return to school, remember that our school bus stop arm program is here to ensure your child’s safety,” said Peter Cirigliano, commissioner, Orange County Department of Emergency Services. “Slow down when you see the yellow lights flashing, rather than speeding through before the red lights activate. Let’s work together to keep our children safe on their way to and from school.”

The school districts currently involved include Washingtonville Central, Newburgh Enlarged City, Kiryas Joel Union Free, and Middletown Enlarged City, with five others signing on in the near future.

The video shared by the county shows motorists illegally passing school buses during the summer trial period of the school bus safety campaign, and can be watched online at orangecountygov.com.

Earlier this year, Orange County partnered with school bus safety camera company BusPatrol to add photo enforcement technology to more than 500 school buses in the county. The program helps law enforcement in addressing illegal school bus passings.

Justin Meyers, president and chief innovation officer at BusPatrol, said, “These results are shocking, but not surprising given the national epidemic that exists with illegal school bus passings. BusPatrol is committed to strong partnerships with our municipal partners to provide them with the most advanced technology to better enforce state laws, hold violators accountable, and enhance road safety.”

New York State law requires that motorists stop at least 10 feet away from a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm deployed. The penalty for a first-time violation is $250 and a second time is $275.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services claims that school buses are passed over 45.2 million times per year in the U.S.

“It’s been eye-opening and disturbing to see the number of motorists passing stopped school buses here in Orange County, which jeopardizes the safety of students as they get on and off the bus,” said Robert Doss, deputy commissioner, Orange County Department of Emergency Management, police liaison, Division of Police Services. “Motorists need to be alert and stop for school buses that have their red lights flashing. Our new school bus safety program has zero tolerance for violators. School bus safety is the responsibility of everyone using the roads.”

For information on the Orange County school bus safety program, visit orangecountygov.com/2478/School-Bus-Safety-Program.