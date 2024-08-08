County opens up funding for open space preservation

Orange County is now accepting applications for open space preservation projects and has made $1 million available for 2024.

“Orange County has been at the forefront of preserving open space. Our collaboration with the Orange County Land Trust has led to many successes, and this fund allows us to do more,” said County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “I encourage all municipalities and nonprofits to take advantage of this fund. It’s the beginning of a new wave of conservation in Orange County!”

The Open Space Fund

According to the county, the new funding program aims to protect open space within its jurisdiction. The fund provides matching support for fee simple (land ownership), development rights, or conservation easement purchase prices as well as closing or stewardship costs up to 50% of the purchase price, not to exceed 50% of the appraised value.

The program is designed to fulfill the recommendations adopted in the county’s Open Space Plan, the Orange County Comprehensive Plan, and the Orange County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan. It also includes established application and approval procedures, including specific criteria to evaluate the proposed projects, as well as required guidelines for the maintenance and monitoring of open space land acquired with financing through the program, the county explained.

“The Open Space Fund will enable the county to work with local governments, farmers, and not-for-profits to preserve valuable open space,” said Commissioner of Orange County Department of Planning Alan J. Sorensen. “If utilized, it will be beneficial for future generations.”

Eligibility

Applicants may be municipal applicants (towns, villages, cities), non-profits, and individual property owners. Properties already purchased for open space or agriculture protection will not be eligible for funding.

Application guidelines

- All applications submitted to the Orange County Department of Planning will be reviewed in accordance with the program guidelines and project evaluation criteria.

- Applications are due by 5 p.m. on September 13, 2024.

- Applications must include complete copies of all materials described in program guidelines, (to be released prior to each application cycle).

- Submissions must include one original and a digital copy of applications to: Orange County Open Space Fund Program, Orange County Department of Planning, 124 Main Street, Goshen, New York 10924.

Additional details, including the application, can be found on the Planning Department website: orangecountygov.com/253/Planning.

For questions, contact the Orange County Department of Planning via email at planning@orangecountygov.com or phone at 1-845-615-3840.