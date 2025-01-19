County now accepting nominations for Senior of the Year

It is time once again to nominate the outstanding senior citizens in your life. The Orange County Office for the Aging is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Senior of the Year, Outstanding Contribution by a Senior, and Senior Friendly Business awards. The application deadlines are February 18.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for their remarkable accomplishments? Or maybe a business that goes above and beyond for our elders? Nominate them by filling out a form available through the county website and sending it to Melanie Tanner of the Orange County Office for the Aging: mtanner@orangecountygov.com.

The county listed the following criteria for each award:

The “Senior Citizen of the Year” winner should demonstrate outstanding dedication to the community, provide consistent volunteer service, and display leadership abilities.

The “Outstanding Contribution by a Senior” winner should show unique achievements, provide special service to the community that really makes a difference, and volunteer on a consistent basis.

The “Senior Friendly Business” should demonstrate outstanding dedication to the community and older adult populations; provide unique services and assistance to older adults; and display a positive, respectful, welcoming atmosphere for senior citizens.

The nominees must also be at least 60 years old and an Orange County resident, and the services performed should be as an unpaid volunteer.

The awardees will be honored by the New York State Office for the Aging on May 27.

For questions or to download and fill out a nomination form, visit orangecountygov.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2261.