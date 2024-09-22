County health commissioner steps down

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus recently announced that Dr. Alicia Pointer is stepping down as the commissioner of health.

“Dr. Pointer has done a great job with Orange County, and I am sorry to see her go,” Neuhaus said in his announcement. “Her love is for children’s health, and she wants to follow her passion in that field. I wish her the best of luck and will keep her close to Orange County government as she helps us through this transition.”

Pointer joined the Orange County Department of Health in September 2022.

“Being health commissioner for Orange County has been an amazing opportunity, and I am very grateful to the county executive for his continued support in my role, and with my decision to move on,” Pointer said. “Our hard-working and dedicated staff are the heart of this department, and it was an honor to learn from and work beside them for the last two years. I’m also grateful to the many dedicated people in Orange County working to keep our residents healthy each day.”

The county is currently searching for a new commissioner of health. All inquiries about job specifications and how to apply can be directed to the Orange County Department of Human Resources.

Call 845-291-2700 for more information.