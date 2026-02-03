County Chief ADA honored by state association

During the District Attorney’s Association of New York (DAASNY) annual Winter Conference, Orange County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek received the Robert M. Morgenthau Award for exemplary work as a prosecutor.

Borek has been a prosecutor in both the Orange County and New York County District Attorneys Offices for over 36 years. He was also an attorney with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Having successfully prosecuted thousands of complex and high-profile criminal matter – including two homicides where no bodies were recovered – he has overseen the prosecution of multiple defendant wiretap cases and the most complicated white-collar cases that come to the Office.

January 2014, he became the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Orange County and assumed the responsibility of managing the day-to-day operations of an office of approximately 100 staff, including attorneys, investigators, and professional staff. In this role, he has set clear ethical expectations and enforced them fairly and consistently; implemented training and mentoring programs that stressed professionalism, objectivity, and prosecutorial discretion; developed policies and practices designed to enhance transparency, reduce bias, and promote accountability; and fostered a culture where staff feel supported in raising concerns and where decisions are evaluated not only for legal sufficiency but also for ethical soundness.

“Chris is a prosecutor’s prosecutor,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “He is the type of expert, equipped with years of experience, who leads colleagues across the State to routinely turn to him for guidance on the most difficult matters — charging decisions, conflicts, disclosure obligations, and the exercise of discretion in complex or sensitive cases. His advice is trusted because it is grounded in experience, fairness, and a clear ethical framework. In sum, Christopher Borek embodies exactly what the Morgenthau is intended to honor: an exceptional career in public service marked by uncompromising ethics, professional excellence in the courtroom, and exemplary leadership in the administration of justice. I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition.”

Established in 2009, the award recognizes one assistant district attorney from each of four regions of the state whose professional accomplishments, honesty, integrity and commitment to justice exemplify Morgenthau’s high standards during his tenure as New York County District Attorney.