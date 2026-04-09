Correction: The article, “Motions in Alpha Barry’s suit against Town of Chester and its former highway superintendent slated for consideration May 1,” published online on April 8 and in print on April 10, included a statement which read: “The Town of Chester moved to dismiss the claims against it on the grounds that Barry was acting outside the scope of his employment and that it was not negligent with respect to hiring, training, retaining or supervising him.”

We have updated the online article to reflect that John Reilly, the former Chester Highway Superintendent is the person referenced in this statement and will be issuing a correction in print.