Cornerstone Theatre Arts announces annual fundraiser

Cornerstone Theatre Arts wants all of its supportive patrons, neighbors, and friends to join them for the group’s annual fundraiser on the afternoon of Saturday, March 9. The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m. at Delancey’s Restaurant (40 Park Place, Goshen). Folks may arrive anytime and stay for a little while or enjoy the entire day.

The menu, which includes beer, wine and soda, consists of stuffed mushrooms, beef on crouton, mini crab cakes, chicken wings and penne ala vodka, plus desserts.

Cornerstone Theatre Arts performers will supply the entertainment’ plus a variety of raffles and prizes will be up for grabs.

The cost to attend is $50 per person. Reservations are required. Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP via email (drwsmith30@gmail.com) by March 4. Include any names of people in your group.

Cornerstone Theatre Arts, Inc. is a 501c3 arts organization. Donations are deductible as allowed by law.