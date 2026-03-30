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Community rallies at No Kings protest in Goshen

Goshen /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 07:51
    Community gathers in the Village of Goshen for No Kings rally.
    Community gathers in the Village of Goshen for No Kings rally. ( Photo by Josh Koff.)
    Organizers lead group with “Democracy Takes Courage” banner.
    Organizers lead group with “Democracy Takes Courage” banner. ( Photo by Josh Koff.)
    No Kings participants hold signs criticizing Trump administration,
    No Kings participants hold signs criticizing Trump administration, ( Photo by Josh Koff.)
    Rally attendees write messages in chalk.
    Rally attendees write messages in chalk. ( Photo by Josh Koff.)
    People heading to No Kings protest.
    People heading to No Kings protest. ( Photo by Josh Koff.)
    Speaker addresses crowd at No Kings rally.
    Speaker addresses crowd at No Kings rally. ( Photo by Josh Koff.)

The Village of Goshen hosted one of several No Kings events held throughout Orange County on March 28. No Kings is a national protest movement aimed at calling attention to such issues as executive branch overreach, immigration rights and the economy.

The event featured speakers Elias Cunningham, a democratic political strategist and senior at Washingtonville High School, who is a candidate for the Washingtonville Board of Education, Cindy-Lee Dorcely, president of the NAACP Middletown Branch, Barry Zukose a retired Department of Homeland Security employee, Mark Arnowitz, a professor of English at Caldwell University and Viet Nam war veteran, and Maria Christina Martinez, an immigrant rights activist.