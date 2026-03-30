Community rallies at No Kings protest in Goshen

The Village of Goshen hosted one of several No Kings events held throughout Orange County on March 28. No Kings is a national protest movement aimed at calling attention to such issues as executive branch overreach, immigration rights and the economy.

The event featured speakers Elias Cunningham, a democratic political strategist and senior at Washingtonville High School, who is a candidate for the Washingtonville Board of Education, Cindy-Lee Dorcely, president of the NAACP Middletown Branch, Barry Zukose a retired Department of Homeland Security employee, Mark Arnowitz, a professor of English at Caldwell University and Viet Nam war veteran, and Maria Christina Martinez, an immigrant rights activist.