The Yelverton Inn, Store and Barn at 100-104 Main St., are up for sale as a Redevelopment Opportunity and facing demolition. If you are feel passionate about preserving the past, join the Chester Historical Society and the Friends of Yelverton Inn for a collaborative community meeting to help save the Yelverton. The meeting will take place on Aug. 25 at the Chester Historical Society’s 1915 Erie Depot Museum, 19 Winkler Ave. in Chester at 7 p.m.

The buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places and although this provides recognition, it does not provide protection.

The Inn, built in 1765 by John Yelverton, has largely retained its original architecture from the panes in the windows to the boards on the floor, making it a vital piece of American history. It was the venue for the election of Henry Wisner of Goshen, N.Y. to the First Continental Congress in 1774. It hosted notable figures during the Revolutionary War, including George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. The Store, constructed in 1841, is a rare example of Greek Revival commercial architecture, contributing to the area’s historical richness.

The country will be celebrating 250 years of independence, and these buildings played a significant role. Help ensure they continue to stand for generations to come.