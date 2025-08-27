Community Foundation scholarships top $735K

The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan (CFOS) recently awarded a record-breaking $735,235 in scholarships to local students pursuing higher education at colleges, universities, and trade schools. Through more 123 component funds, CFOS provides critical financial support to graduating seniors and adult learners across the region.

There were 1,117 applications submitted, a notable increase from 959 in 2024. This year marked new highs in application volume, award dollars and geographic reach. The Foundation also expanded access by welcoming homeschooled applicants for the first time, awarding $4,000 to two recipients.

A scholarship reception was held at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, providing an opportunity for generous donors to connect personally with recipients. In many cases, these scholarships honor the memory of someone who has passed while helping to fulfill the dreams and potential of the next generation.

“The awarding of CFOS scholarships reflects our mission in action: fostering educational opportunity and building stronger futures, one student at a time,” said Elizabeth Rowley, CFOS President and CEO. “These scholarships are more than financial support — they’re a message to our students that their community believes in them.”

In Orange County, $392,335 in scholarships was awarded.

These numbers reflect the strength of community support and the academic promise of local students.

The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan connects people who care with causes that matter. Established in 1999, the Foundation helps philanthropic individuals, businesses and organizations establish charitable funds that will award grants and scholarships, for good, forever. It has significantly increased the region’s charitable capital and has empowered donors to make a profound difference in the quality of life in our region.

Since its inception, CFOS, with its donors and fund representatives, has awarded more than $33 million in grants and scholarships, currently administering 450 active charitable funds that represent $60 million in assets to support animal welfare, arts and culture, education, the environment, health and human services, recreation, and youth. To learn more, log onto cfosny.org.

Photo features: 2025 CFOS Scholarship Recipients