Community fix-it clinic at the Senior Center

Community members are invited to bring broken household items to the Repair Café on Saturday Oct. 25. The fix-it clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chester Senior Center.

Items that will be repaired free of charge include electrical/lamp, sewing and mending, knife/scissors/blade sharpening as well as computer, bicycle gluing wood, pottery and jewelry repair. Gas/propane powered items cannot be accepted.

Anyone having items repaired must be checked in by 1:30 p.m. to participate. There is a limit of two items per person.

This event is sponsored by the Town of Chester N.Y., Chester Conservation Advisory Council and Chester Climate Smart Community. All are welcome and you do not need to be a Chester resident to participate.

The Senior Center is located at 81 Laroe Road in Chester. There is ample accessible parking and building access.

Email ChesterAdvisory@gmail.com with any questions.