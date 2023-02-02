Committee launches push to recruit for upcoming elections

The Orange County Democratic Committee launched its new “Passion into Action” campaign, a grassroots effort to recruit and assist dynamic, new leaders to run for local offices in the 2023 elections. The campaign aims to expand on the party’s ongoing recruitment efforts and educate community members with unique skill sets about how they can bring new perspectives to local government. New candidates would be joined by several Democratic incumbents seeking re-election this year.

“Orange County residents are smart, hard-working and deeply committed to civic life. Unfortunately, many qualified people don’t consider running for local office because it seems complicated and intimidating,” Orange County Democratic Committee chairman Zak Constantine said. “The Democratic party is working to break down those barriers by helping local Democrats interested in improving their community, even if they haven’t previously seen themselves as potential elected officials.”

The campaign will use social media and other advertising methods to reach out to rank and file Democrats and encourage them to consider running for local elected office - or suggest someone they believe should. Across the county, local Democratic committees are ready to offer support and resources to help qualified candidates navigate the process and reach their goals. In addition, the Orange County Democratic Committee welcomes community members who are interested in working collaboratively to advance Democratic priorities and contribute to the success of our candidates.

“Our party is stronger when our representatives better reflect our members,” Constantine continued. “As more everyday citizens step up to run, Democrats in Orange County deserve to know that their party is ready to provide the training and support necessary to help these candidates succeed. Our new party leadership team is making this a top priority.”

More information about the “Passion into Action” campaign, as well as forms for potential candidates and candidate suggestions can be found at www.ocnydemocrats.org/runningforoffice. The Orange County Democratic Committee website also contains resources for Democrats interested in getting more involved.