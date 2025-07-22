Commendation recommended for Village detective

The owners of the Chester Mall urged the Village Board of Trustees to publicly commend Village Police Department Det. Anthony Grosso on his work done to help community safety. The recommendation was submitted in a letter read during the July 14 board meeting.

In the letter, Grosso was credited for helping the safety of the mall by sharing insight of security protocol and building relationships with tenants, adding that without him, the mall’s Police Department substation would not have been possible.

After the letter was read, Grosso received an ovation from the audience and board members, and said that he is just doing his job.

Also during the meeting - which was led by Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Reilly due to the absence of Mayor Christopher Battiato and Trustee Alan Battiato - the board announced that Village Hall renovations are complete and the village will submit a request to The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) for repair reimbursements. Two DASNY grants, one for $125,000 and one for $250,000 funded the project.

One part of Village Hall that remains outdated is the elevator, as it is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The village voted to submit bid documents for the needed elevator improvement.

Other meeting items:

* Village Police are still seeking permission to submit for bids related to the creation of a K-9 unit in addition to another for computers and radio equipment. The board remains hesitant about the costs of a K-9 unit but did approve the bid request for computers and radio.

* The Water Department announced it received a grant for leak detection of its water systems. They also said they wanted $35,000 for camera surveillance systems and $12,000 for available property on the reservoir. The board gave permission to the commissioner to pursue the $12,000 property purchase.

* A Lanc and Tully analysis of water and sewer rates will cost $8,000 and was approved by the board. Employees of the Street and Building Departments will receive a $600 clothing allowance, the board voted.

* An agreement with Dunkin’ Donuts in the Chester Mall to install surveillance cameras on their property was approved.

* The building inspector vehicle remains unused since the arrest and dismissal of former Village Code Enforcement Officer John Orr. The village now contracts with Lanc and Tully for building inspector services and said that since this arrangement is cheaper, they don’t foresee any use for the old inspector vehicle. It was suggested that it be put up for auction.

* A representative of the Historical Society said a project that would have a sign with 10 business names on it installed at the entrance to downtown Chester is almost complete. It was also noted that the local Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary on August 2 at Chester Community Park from 12-4 p.m.

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.