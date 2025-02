C.J. Hooker Middle School seventh grader Luke Hand and eighth grader Cora Massaro have been crowned the champions of this year’s Spelling Bee at the school. Hand and Massaro competed against other participating seventh and eighth grade students who earned their spot in the Spelling Bee following their respective classroom rounds.

These two spelling champions will now go on to represent Goshen in the Orange-Ulster BOCES Spelling Bee on March 13.