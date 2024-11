On Sunday, December 8, at 4:30 p.m., the Chester Historical Society will hold its annual tree lighting at 1915 Erie Station, 19 Winkler Pl, Chester.

There will be caroling and a performance by Song of the Valley, a female barbershop group with a possible visit from the North Pole. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and the 1915 Station will be opened to the public. The public is invited.