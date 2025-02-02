Children’s Center opens in Orange County Family Court

Family Services’ Children’s Center in the Orange County Family Court, which serves as a resource for caregivers attending court business, has officially opened its doors. The Center began operations under Family Services in the summer of 2024, providing free drop-in childcare services to ensure children are looked after while their caregivers navigate court proceedings. The Center operates Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The grand opening took place on January 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Will Alexander from Senator Skoufis’ office, Judge Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber of the Orange County Supreme Court, Judge Carol Klein of the Orange County Family Court, Orange County Legislator Paul Ruszkiewicz, Orange County Chamber of Commerce President Heather Bell-Meyer, Family Services Board Chair Jonathan Cilley, partners from Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, and other community partners.

In its grand opening announcement, the Children’s Center in the Orange County Family Court said it is “committed to supporting families and ensuring that caregivers have the resources they need while attending to their court-related matters.”

Founded in 1879, Family Services provides programs on Behavioral health, victim services, family programs, youth services, community safety, and prevention.

For more information, visit familyservicesny.org.