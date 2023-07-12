Chester. Without a hitch

Despite multiple postponements of other local firework shows due to storms across the region, the Chester Firework Show went off without a hitch.

The old Chester High School, which was damaged during a local storm last week, was closed off to parking due to the damage, but that didn’t stop families from claiming their spot on the Maple Avenue Baseball Fields.

As the sun went down - families enjoyed food trucks and live music until darkness covered the night sky.

The fireworks display lasted about 30 minutes, lighting up the sky with different bouquets of light.

Once the finale concluded, crowds cheered.