Chester to update town Comprehensive Plan, seeks public input

The town of Chester has begun the process of updating its 2015 Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan serves as a guide for the town relating to future goals, zoning, development, preservation, and legislation.

To kick off the update process, the town’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee is seeking public comment on the issues most important to the community. Constituents are encouraged to take an online survey and learn more about the entire project at: chester-ny.gov/town-departments/comprehensive-plan. The survey will be active until January 31.

For more information, email the Committee at ComprehensivePlan@thetownofchester.org or call the town clerk at: 845-469-7000 Ext. 4.