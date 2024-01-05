Chester to impose contruction moratorium on multi-family dwellings

On January 3, the Chester Town Planning Board discussed a building moratorium proposal made by the town board in conjunction with the Chester Zoning Board of Appeals. Though the town board will ultimately have final say over whether or not the proposal is passed, the planning board weighed in on the matter, publicly discussing a number of factors that could potentially impact the halt in construction.

A moratorium, or temporary prohibition, has been proposed for the residential construction of structures containing five or more lots, or multi-family/multi-unit dwellings that contain five or more dwelling units in themselves.

The board noted that the moratorium would be in effect for an initial six months, with the likely possibility of being extended for an additional six months thereafter.

Members of the planning board additionally suggested that a section of the local law that explains what construction processes will be halted, could use additional clarification. The section noted that individuals who submit construction applications that are filed after the effective date, will be acting at their own risk. The specifications of this portion of the law seem to have confounded the planning board, who noted that the town board will likely iron out the final details.

They went on to discuss the process that the town board will likely undertake regarding the moratorium. A public hearing will be held at a future Town Hall meeting, and a vote will take place two weeks later at the following meeting. The planning board added that the town board is likely to pass the moratorium.