Chester. Sugar Loaf Historical Society talk at the library

Join Jay Westerveld, president of the Sugar Loaf Historical Society at the Chester Public Library for an exploration of the fascinating cultural and natural history of Orange County’s most notable peak and hamlet. The talk begins at 2 p.m.

Delve into Sugar Loaf’s remarkable history, from its Ice Age shelters to its unique ecological systems and its electrifying climbing and hiking routes. Learn about the mountain’s rare flora and fauna, its mining and bootlegging histories, and its extraordinary dual watershed resources. Why it all matters and why we should care about the Orange County Land Trust’s effort to save this defining landmark of our region will also be discussed.

Email sugarloafny@yahoo.com for information.