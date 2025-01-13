Chester students learn about mental health careers

Chester Academy’s juniors and seniors recently had the opportunity to dive into the world of mental health careers as part of the school district’s career exploration program. Five clinicians from Nourish Your Mind shared their expertise as part of a Q&A panel.

According to the school. students got an inside look at what it’s really like to work in the mental health field — learning about the rewards, challenges, and educational paths needed to succeed. They also asked questions, sparking conversations about their own interests and potential futures in this profession.

“A huge thank you to Nourish Your Mind for inspiring the next generation of mental health professionals!” the school district added.

Nourish Your Mind provides mental health and mind-body nutrition services from offices in Goshen, Warwick, Monroe, and Middletown. More information can be found at nourishyourmind.com.