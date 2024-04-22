Chester students help clean up area roadways

Over the weekend, several communities across Orange County held roadside cleanup events in an effort to restore the region’s local beauty in honor of Earth Day.

In Chester, members of Chester Academy’s Key Club were out along Arcadia Road Sunday morning donning reflective vests and filling bright yellow trash bags with litter.

According to the school district, the crew will be out again on May 11. If anyone would like to help clean up other parts of Chester that day, meet at the Wendy’s parking lot at 8:45 a.m. to assist Chester Kiwanis with the annual spring cleanup.