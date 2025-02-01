Chester students enjoy a STEM classic while studying chemical changes

Chester Elementary’s young scientists recently explored, recorded and reported their findings as part of a January STEM lesson studying physical and chemical changes as part of Rebecca Quackenbush’s class.

The school district shared a bit about the lesson as part of its January newsletter. The students collaborated in small groups and conducted experiments to identify unknown substances using observation and critical thinking. They noted how substances reacted to certain liquids.

Some of their findings included:

Corn starch changes color when mixed with iodine.

Cream of tartar will not react with water, vinegar or iodine.

Baking soda will react with vinegar to produce a gas.

“Even as part of today’s innovative and technology-rich STEM curricula, classics like the baking soda/vinegar volcano will always keep students engaged and... erupting... with excitement about learning,” the school district shared.