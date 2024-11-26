Chester Repair Café volunteers fix over 200 items

On November 2, Chester held its inaugural Repair Café at the Chester Senior Center. The event was organized by the Chester Conservation Advisory Council and Climate Smart Community, in cooperation with the town and village of Chester.

Repair Cafés are community fix-it clinics that invite local residents to bring household items to be repaired free of charge, by neighbors for neighbors. The goal of a Repair Café is to curb waste by keeping fixable items out of landfills and in circulation for as long as possible.

According to the organizers, the 223 items brought to the event included lamps, chairs, clocks, statues, toasters, knives, garden tools, scissors, bicycles, assorted jewelry, pocketbooks, an antique radio/phonograph, computers, a CD player, lampshades, clothing, a camera, a menorah and snow globe, among others. Some items were family heirlooms with sentimental value, others were newer items in need of a basic repair. Most people walked away with their item fixed, free of charge.

Event Co-Chair Jane Dysinger said “At the heart of it all, this was truly a ‘neighbor helping neighbor’ event, bringing together the talents and dedication of so many people and organizations to promote sustainability and community support.”

The organizers thanked the volunteers and repair coaches who made this event a success, as well as Linda Zappala and Michele Deshler from the town of Chester, Angela O’Neill from the village of Chester, and Roe’s Orchards and ShopRite of Chester.

A spring 2025 Chester Repair Café is being considered. For more information, email ChesterAdvisory@gmail.com.