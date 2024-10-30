Chester Repair Café this Saturday

Residents are encouraged to bring damaged household items to the Chester Repair Café, a community fix-it clinic where area residents are invited to bring household items to be repaired free of charge. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Chester Senior Center, 81 Laroe Road in Chester.
Examples of items that can be repaired are as follows:
• Electrical/lamps• Sewing and mending• Knife/scissors/blade sharpening• Computers• Bicycles• Glueing wood, pottery, etc.• Jewelry
There is a two item per person limit and no gas or propane powered items are permitted. Attendees do not need to be Chester residents. For more information, email ChesterAdvisory@gmail.com.