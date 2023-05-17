Chester. Mayor appoints Aaron Lefkowitz as village historian

Aaron Lefkowitz was appointed Village of Chester Historian by Mayor Chris Battiatio at the Village Board meeting on May 8, 2023.

Lefkowitz, a local historian, is a member of the Orange County Semiquincentennial Commission, as well a New York State certified Social Studies Teacher and wishes to bring exciting and dynamic approaches, to his role as Village Historian.

He has a wealth of experience, having worked with the Orange County Historian, Johanna Yaun, on a number of projects, which included designing the Permanent World War I Centennial Memorial at the County Government Building. He also documented every historical group, organization and museum in Orange County. He served on the Orange County Centennial Expeditionary Delegation for the World War I Centennial in 2018. The Delegation visited battlefields in Europe where Orange County men fought and died for our country. During that trip, he traced the steps of Daniel S. Burrows, a Chester Resident, who fell in battle and is buried in France.

Lefkowitz authored over a dozen articles published in “The Chronicle” featuring Chester citizens who served our nation - from Bugler Moses P. Ross, a member of Company A of the distinguished 124th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment, better known as the Orange Blossoms. This regiment, made famous by Stephen Crane’s novel “The Red Badge of Courage,” saw extensive combat, taking part in famous Civil War battles such as Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, and the final battle of Appomattox Courthouse - to Burrow’s great nephew Sgt. Daniel H. Burrows, who served with the Army’s 25th Infantry Division in the Vietnam War.

Chester has been Lefkowitz’s home since October of 2000. It is the community, he is part of, not just lives in. He said he looks forward utilizing Village Historical resources to increase public awareness of our area’s history and help citizens gain a greater sense of appreciation for all the things, which make Chester so amazing.

“History is my deepest passion and I consider it my life-long duty to share and educate the Public about the identity of their community and its impact in the great events of our Country,” Lefkowitz said.