Chester Kiwanis Club launches Toyland Project

The Kiwanis Club of Chester has started collecting toys for its 2024 Toyland Project as of November 1. Toy age groups include children from 1 to 12. The collection and distribution process, including pre-registration for families wishing to participate, will be the same as last year. No used toys, clothing or stuffed animals will be accepted.

Donation boxes can be found in the following locations around Chester:

Angles and Cuts

Byk Usa Inc

Chester Diner

Chester Elementary & Academy

Chester Ice Cream

Chester Nails

Chester Village Hall

Chester Town Hall

Christoper’s Bistro

Dr. Donohue’s Office

Impact Martial Arts – Goshen

Innate Chiropractic

Key Bank Chester

Long Lot Brewery

Meadow Blues Coffee

Orange Bank & Trust – Chester

Roe’s Orchards

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

State Farm Insurance

Steris Isomedix

TD Bank - Chester

TM Contracting

Kiwanis will also be holding two non-contact drive-through drop-off days, for those who prefer not to enter any of these locations. Drop-off days will be November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and November 30 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot. Look for the Kiwanis sign.

For questions, call 845-379-1205 or email Kiwanistoyland2024@gmail.com.