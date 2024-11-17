Chester Kiwanis Club launches Toyland Project

The Kiwanis Club of Chester has started collecting toys for its 2024 Toyland Project as of November 1. Toy age groups include children from 1 to 12. The collection and distribution process, including pre-registration for families wishing to participate, will be the same as last year. No used toys, clothing or stuffed animals will be accepted.
Donation boxes can be found in the following locations around Chester:
Angles and Cuts
Byk Usa Inc
Chester Diner
Chester Elementary & Academy
Chester Ice Cream
Chester Nails
Chester Village Hall
Chester Town Hall
Christoper’s Bistro
Dr. Donohue’s Office
Impact Martial Arts – Goshen
Innate Chiropractic
Key Bank Chester
Long Lot Brewery
Meadow Blues Coffee
Orange Bank & Trust – Chester
Roe’s Orchards
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
State Farm Insurance
Steris Isomedix
TD Bank - Chester
TM Contracting
Kiwanis will also be holding two non-contact drive-through drop-off days, for those who prefer not to enter any of these locations. Drop-off days will be November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and November 30 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot. Look for the Kiwanis sign.
For questions, call 845-379-1205 or email Kiwanistoyland2024@gmail.com.