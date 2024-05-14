Chester Kiwanis 5K set for May 25

On Saturday, May 25, the Chester Kiwanis Club will hold its 29th annual Kiwanis 5K Race in the village of Chester. The race/walk begins at Chester Community Park on Vadala Lane.

Registration check-in runs from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the Chester Community Park, with a race start time of 8:45 a.m. on Walnut Street. The cost is $30 for adults, $20 for kids up to 16 years.

After the race, refreshments, a full hot breakfast and free raffle drawings will be offered, as well as trophy presentations.

Proceeds benefit Kiwanis-sponsored high school scholarships, leadership programs such as Key Club, Builders Club and K Kids, Welcome to Kindergarten and Pre-K Bags, Christmas Toyland, veterans, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, Chester Community Food Pantry, The Salvation Army, March of Dimes, and others.

Participants can pre-register at bit.ly/44EHRhb. For more information, call 845-379-1205 or email ChesterKiwanis5K@gmail.com.