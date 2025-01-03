Chester Historical Society sets next meeting, discussion topic

The restoration of the Battle of Minisink Monument will be the topic at the Chester Historical Society’s annual meeting and program on Saturday, January 18, with a snow date of January 19. Following a brief business meeting that will begin at 2 p.m., Valerie DeSharnais will speak about the restoration of the Battle of Minisink Monument.

The Battle of Minisink took place on July 22, 1779, and its 250th anniversary will be held in July of 2029. On July 22, 1779, the Battle of Minisink took place and was fought by men, including members of the Goshen Regiment who opposed the British loyalists. The battle was fought at Minisink Ford (15 miles northwest of Port Jervis). The battle was a decisive British victory in seizing cattle and supplies, demoralizing the colonists. The bodies of the 48 colonists who died were not able to be retrieved until 48 years later, as the terrain was so remote. When they were retrieved, their bodies were brought back to Goshen for burial, and subsequently, the monument was erected.

A Goshen town resident for nearly 40 years, DeSharnais joined the Minisink Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) in 2022 after discovering that her fifth great-grandfather served in the Bergen County Militia during the American Revolution. She is currently leading the Battle of Minisink Monument Restoration Project on behalf of the Minisink DAR Chapter.

The Historical Society invites the public to attend this free meeting and program, which will be held at the lower level of the Chester Public Library, 1784 Kings Highway, Chester, NY. Light refreshments will be served.