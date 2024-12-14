Chester Historical Society launches YouTube series

The Chester Historical Society recently launched a series of YouTube videos with an eye toward teaching young people about local history. According to a recent announcement, Chester resident Gina Chiusano came up with the concept after she joined the Chester Historical Society and noticed a lack of involvement by younger folks.

“There’s no one to pass the baton to,” Chiusano said in the Historical Society’s announcement.

She joined the Historical Society after retiring from UPS with 36 years of tech experience, and immediately volunteered to take on the task of bringing more young people into the fold. She tapped two other Historical Society members to help her in this mission: Chester Town Historian Clif Patrick and local award-winning TV producer Jeff Zahn.

Together, along with her labradoodle Beans, they decided to create a series of short, four-minute YouTube videos. Zahn provided his production expertise, and Chiusano recorded and edited the videos, which feature Beans leading viewers on a tour of the 1915 Erie Depot Museum while Patrick narrates. The first six videos in the “Hidden Histories” series can now be seen on the Chester Historical Society’s YouTube channel. Watch them all at youtube.com/@chesterhistoricalsociety1631. And follow the Historical Society’s YouTube page for more installments and other content.