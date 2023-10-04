Chester Historical Society exhibit ‘SUGAR LOAF’ to remain open until Dec. 3

In May 2023, the Chester Historical Society opened its exhibit SUGAR LOAF, which created quite the buzz in the Chester community.

The exhibit traces the hamlet’s history, including the geology, flora and fauna of the area, including the discovery of “Sugar,” the mastodon found near Bellvale Road; its first paleo-Indian and Lenape inhabitants; the arrival of Europeans and the development of a community; and life in Sugar Loaf today where crafters and business owners continue to thrive.

Due to popular demand and public request, the Chester Historical Society has extended the time of the exhibit, saying, “We’re flattered that SUGAR LOAF has received such a high level of interest, and, in response, we will keep the 1915 Erie Station Museum open through our Holiday Tree lighting on Sunday, December 3. Hours in November and the first weekend in December will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.”

Keeping the exhibit open to the public beyond its usual October closing supports the Chester Historical Society’s mission and demonstrates that its 1915 Erie Station Museum serves an important role in keeping the Chester Community vibrant, the historical society said in a statement.

The 1915 Erie Station Museum is located at 19 Winkler Place, Chester. For more information, call 845-469-2534, or visit the Society’s website at chesterhistoricalsociety.com.