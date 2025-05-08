Chester Highway Superintendent arrested following DoorDash shooting incident

New York State Police arrested John J. Reilly III, 48, of Chester N.Y. on May 3, 2025, following an investigation into the non-fatal shooting of a DoorDash delivery driver.

According to a press release from the New York State Police, the Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was notified of a gunshot victim at Garnet Health Medical Center at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Friday, May 2.

Following investigation, police discovered the gunshot victim was working as a DoorDash delivery driver and attempting to deliver food to a residence in Chester’s Valerie Drive neighborhood when he became lost and unable to navigate using the app. Police say the victim had approached several homes asking for directions before arriving at the residence of John Reilly III.

Reilly allegedly told the victim to get off his property, before firing multiple shots at the victim as he attempted to leave in his vehicle, striking the victim once in the back, causing serious physical injuries.

According to News12, the victim’s family says he came to New York six months ago from West Africa and worked for DoorDash for about a month. They say he speaks French and was studying English at SUNY Orange in Middletown.

Reilly is the current Town of Chester Highway Superintendent and a federally licensed firearms dealer (FFL).

Reilly was processed at New York State Police’s Monroe station and charged with the following:

- Assault in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony

- Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E Felony

Reilly was arraigned at the Orange County Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond.

Reilly posted bail on Tuesday, and his preliminary hearing originally slated for Friday, May 9, was cancelled.

“We don’t yet have a new court date in Chester Town Court, and if the case ultimately goes to a grand jury, it may never appear in Chester,” explained Senior Assistant District Attorney Ryan Greenbaum. “If there is an indictment, the first appearance would be in county court. So, right now the matter is pending without dates until there is further action; either by a grand jury, or it gets scheduled for a new date in Chester Town Court.”

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing the investigation in coordination with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Town of Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge released a statement on Sunday, May 4, at 8:38 p.m. saying he and the members of the town board are “deeply troubled by what has been reported so far.”

Chester police are not involved in the investigation, Holdridge said, since Reilly is a town official. The town is not taking a position on the investigation or legal proceeding, he added, noting Reilly is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise.

Because Reilly was elected to the post, the town board does not control his future as highway superintendent, the supervisor noted.

Holdridge closed the statement by saying he has “full confidence” in the town staff to carry out their work and he will keep the public informed of any information involving the town.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Monroe State Police Monroe BCI at (845) 344-5300.