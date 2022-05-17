Chester, Goshen budgets, projects pass

Chester Union Free School District

Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $32,981,536

Yes: 356

No: 103

Proposition 2: Shall the Chester Union Free School District upgrade the HVAC system at Chester Elementary School at a cost of up to $1,940,000 and build a STEM Lab Suite at Chester Academy for a cost of up to $993,000 for a total of $2,993,000

Yes: 363

No: 102

Board of Education

Voters will elect two school board members for two available seats.

*Keith Brideweser: 104

Kim DiCurcio: 344

Carolyn Negersmith: 322

Joseph Delaney: 116

*incumbents

Goshen Central School District

Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $83,700,000

Yes: 945

No: 412.

Proposition 2: Goshen School District Capital Improvement Project Proposition that will refurbish the roof and HVAC system at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School.

Yes: 1,088

No: 262

Board of Education

Voters elected two school board members to three-year terms.

Brett Weeden: 790

Tom Loftus: 734

Carla Alfieri: 726

James McClinsey: 178

Note: All election results are unofficial.