Chester, Goshen budgets, projects pass

Chester Union Free School District
Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $32,981,536
Yes: 356
No: 103
Proposition 2: Shall the Chester Union Free School District upgrade the HVAC system at Chester Elementary School at a cost of up to $1,940,000 and build a STEM Lab Suite at Chester Academy for a cost of up to $993,000 for a total of $2,993,000
Yes: 363
No: 102
Board of Education
Voters will elect two school board members for two available seats.
*Keith Brideweser: 104
Kim DiCurcio: 344
Carolyn Negersmith: 322
Joseph Delaney: 116
*incumbents
Goshen Central School District
Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $83,700,000
Yes: 945
No: 412.
Proposition 2: Goshen School District Capital Improvement Project Proposition that will refurbish the roof and HVAC system at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School.
Yes: 1,088
No: 262
Voters elected two school board members to three-year terms.
Brett Weeden: 790
Tom Loftus: 734
Carla Alfieri: 726
James McClinsey: 178
Note: All election results are unofficial.