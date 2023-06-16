Chester. Golf tournament to benefit varsity football team

The Chester Academy Varsity Football Team will host its seventh annual Charity Golf Tournament on August 7, 2023 at the Country Club at Otterkill, 100 Otter Road in Campbell Hall. All proceeds will be used to benefit the players on the football team during the upcoming 2023 season.

The cost for the tournament is $160 per golfer which includes 18 holes of golf, continental breakfast, barbecue on the turn, dinner with auction, goody bag and more.

Tee and hole sponsorships will be greatly appreciated for those unable to attend but willing to support.

Interested golfers can call PJ Gorman at 845-649-2013 or email coachstover1@ gmail.com.