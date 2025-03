The fifth-grade students at Chester Elementary School will be putting on a performance of “Finding Nemo, Kids!” on Thursday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the elementary school. Tickets are $5 and available at the door the night of the performance.

In a statement, the school encouraged the community to attend. “Come support our talented young performers as they bring this underwater adventure to life on stage! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.”