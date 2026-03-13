Chester Elementary School welcomes author for literacy lessons

Students at Chester Elementary School recently had the chance to engage in some unique literacy learning, when they enthusiastically welcomed professional author, Eric Luper, to their school.

Best known for his popular seven-book “Key Hunter” series for young readers, Luper brought his passion for storytelling to the elementary school, engaging students across all grade levels in an exploration and celebration of reading and writing. The day was organized by third-grade teacher Amy Carola and was the culmination of months of preparation.

In the weeks leading up to Luper’s visit, many teachers read the author’s books aloud to their classes to spark excitement. According to the students themselves, it seems the activity not only piqued students’ interest in reading but created more than a few new Key Hunter fans. When Luper arrived on March 5, he met with students during three dynamic classroom presentations, sharing his journey to becoming an author, the ins and outs of book publishing, and answering thoughtful questions from eager young readers.

Two highlights of the day were a book signing, where students could have Luper inscribe their copies of his books and a special author luncheon, where select students had the rare opportunity to enjoy lunch with him. To earn their spot at the table, the students had to write a persuasive essay explaining why they should be chosen. In their letters, they shared their love of reading, some of the questions they hoped to ask Luper, and reflected on some of their own literacy achievements and creative efforts.

Students selected included Phoebe Zhang, Ella Moran, Zoe Gossai, Japneet Grang, Parker Reed, Alexander Compres, Grace Bakonyi, Channing Campbell, Ka’Mya Johnson, Milan Ibocko, Adriana Gennaro and Damian Flores Lopez.

Throughout the day, Luper encouraged all students to embrace their creativity, emphasizing that a love of reading and writing lays the foundation for becoming strong writers.

Carola said, “I hope that Mr. Luper’s presentation encourages the students at CES to either pick up a book and read, pick up a pencil and write, or hopefully both!”