Chester Drama Club performs ‘The Little Mermaid’

The auditorium of Chester Academy was transformed into an under the sea adventure, as community members were mesmerized by the melodic talents of Chester Academy students during their performance of “The Little Mermaid” on March 20 and 21.

Senior Yamilet Lopez-Cortez, who played Ursula, sophomores Joseph Veltri and Liam Peterman, who played King Triton and Prince Eric and junior Jake D’Onofrio as Sebastan, discussed their roles and experiences participating in this year’s spring musical, as well as how the arts has had a profound impact on them.

Live orchestra, professional costumes enhance performance



For many students, what made this particular show stand apart from previous Chester Academy drama club productions was the live orchestra pit and costumes created by professional Broadway designers.

“I cannot get over that orchestra,” Joseph said. ‘It was a surreal experience, honestly. It wasn’t anything that I’ve heard before. I just really feel like that stepped up the game. Also, the props were done very, very well. All the props and the scenery. I’m probably going to brag about this til the day I die.”

The musicians for the pit and conductor Richard Schacher were hired through music teacher and drama club advisor Rachel Scali’s connections in Orange County Music Educators Association, of which she is an active member. When many schools opt for pre-recorded tracks for their musical, the Chester drama club is looking forward to expanding the pit orchestra for next year.

The costumes were designed by Vincent Scassellati and Kenneth Burrell, who have designed for more than 250 professional theaters throughout the country. Ariel, played by Hailey Garcia, even wore Scali’s wedding dress in the show.

Fundraising efforts help offset costs

The drama club raised the funds for Broadway-quality sound equipment and costumes, props, and the pit orchestra through ticket sales, selling advertisements in the playbill, and chocolate bars at school. Additionally, the drama club put together an event for Chester Elementary students to meet the cast prior to the play.

“I am so grateful for parent and community support that helped fundraise for this production, and along with two sold out fall shows, we were able to acquire the assets to help bring our students a more professional experience for the spring,” Scali said.

Performers continue childhood passion for the arts

For Liam, Jake and Yamilet, the arts have been integrated into their lives from an early age. All three of them have been involved in the Drama Club since middle school, continuing their passions for the arts throughout their adolescence.

They have been able to explore their post-secondary education career options through drama club. Jake aspires to be an elementary school teacher, and has been interning at the elementary school through the district’s internship program, run by Jennifer Burretto. Not only this, but Jake has been able to interact with the elementary students who participate in drama club, further solidifying his desire to become an educator.

Through drama club, Yamilet has been able to further discover a passion for politics. She emphasized how musicals such as “Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables” played a role in how she views the world and pushes her to overcome obstacles in life.

“I would love to continue theater, but my passion really lies in politics,” said Yamilet. “I think that comes from musical theater. Somehow it comes from shows like “Les Miserables” or “Phantom of the Opera,” “Urinetown,” things that are just so political in a way you wouldn’t expect them to be. You look at them, you’re like, wow, imagine that being your reality, and then it is. Theater has just made me adapt to the way of seeing the world.”

Liam on the other hand hopes to continue his career in the arts after he graduates from Chester Academy. His family has always instilled a love for the arts at a young age, with his grandfather writing an original show, and his uncle landing the lead role.

Although Liam has been actively involved in sports and other extracurricular activities at Chester, his true passion is in theater. He is heavily involved at Warwick Center of the Performing Arts, performing in all of their productions for the past several years.

“This is what I want to continue to do for the rest of my life, and I’m going to do it,” Liam said. “The plan is to go to a college for musical theater. That’s the goal.”



Joseph joined the drama club last year, after Liam convinced him to try out for Elf, The Musical Jr. In his first production, Joseph landed one of the leading roles as Walter Hobbs, Buddy the elf’s dad. This experience has further curated a love for music in Joseph, previously taking piano lessons and participating in chorus and voice ensemble.

In addition to drama club, Joseph and his peers are involved in voice ensemble, which is also directed by Ms. Scali. Here, the students have special opportunities to perform on iconic stages, such as Radio City Music Hall.

Drama club offers leadership opportunities

Not only does the drama club provide students the opportunity to explore their musical and creative side, but also presents leadership opportunities. For senior and stage crew manager Shayne Rivera, being a part of the stage crew has helped her be comfortable at the helm.

Shayne has been a part of the stage crew since her freshman year, becoming stage manager midway through her sophomore year. This year, Shayne was responsible for a team of around twenty members, who worked behind the scenes to make melodic magic happen.

The stage crew controls all the technical aspects of the show, such as lighting, sound and special effects. They ensure that the show runs smoothly behind the scenes.

“The crew is actually the main people that are putting on the show,” said Shayne. “There is no show without the stage crew. I don’t think you really can appreciate that unless you’re part of it.”

Shayne has participated in this production since the start, well before stage crew came in to assist with technicalities. She would stand in for those who couldn’t attend rehearsals, even filling in for Ms. Scali when she lost her voice. This experience has helped Shayne find her confidence.

“Once I became stage manager, it made me realize that I had a voice and people would listen to what I had to say and would respect me when I wasn’t respected like that in the past,” she said.

Shayne aspires to continue stage crew as she moves forward in her education, even interviewing for programs at colleges she is considering attending in the fall.