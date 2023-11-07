Chester Community Food Pantry requests donations for the holidays

The holiday season is fast approaching, and according to the folks over at the Chester Community Food Pantry, their needs could not be greater.

“We are servicing over 75 families from the Chester area and could use the help of the community,” a pantry representative explained.

The food pantry is asking the community for its support by thinking about donating some of the following items to make Thanksgiving and Christmas a little brighter for those in need in the community: non-perishable items such as flour, sugar, stuffing mix, gravy (both turkey & beef), cornbread mix, macaroni & cheese, packages of hot chocolate mix, pasta sauce, spaghetti, elbow macaroni, rigatoni, penne, cereal (not Cheerios). These non-perishable items can be brought to the Chester Library at 1784 Kings Highway.

If you are unable to make it to the Chester Library or are willing to donate a turkey or ham this year, call the pantry at 914-719-7969 to arrange for delivery. Please do not leave any items outside of the food pantry. For further information, call 914-719-7969.