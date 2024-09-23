Chester Class of 1964 holds 60th reunion

Chester’s Class of 1964 gathered last week at the Rustic Wheelhouse to celebrate their 60th high school reunion. According to the organizers, the graduating class had just 27 students, several of which attended the Sept. 19 event. One former student, E. Peter Kane, even traveled all the way from Virginia to attend!

In a note, the organizers said, “The Class of 1964 had a wonderful time at the Rustic Wheelhouse on Main Street in Chester. Tony, the owner, and Elaina, the waitress, did an excellent job in making sure we had a great get-together by providing beautiful table settings, delicious food, and outstanding service. To finish off the day, when we walked out the back door to leave the Rustic Wheelhouse, we saw a sight to behold... our beloved school!”